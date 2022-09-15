PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

PVH traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 167,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 109.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after buying an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

