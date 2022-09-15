Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.24. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 100 shares.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEB. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

