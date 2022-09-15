Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RXT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 78,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXT. Citigroup cut shares of Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

