Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Radient Technologies Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

About Radient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.