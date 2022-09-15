RamenSwap (RAMEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7,842.44

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a market cap of $7,842.44 and approximately $30,668.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.4% against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.
RamenSwap Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
