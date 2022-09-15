Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

RTX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.57. 220,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,753. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

