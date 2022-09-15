Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 158,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,753. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

