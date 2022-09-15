Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the August 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Razor Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS RZREF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Razor Energy Company Profile
