Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the August 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Razor Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS RZREF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

