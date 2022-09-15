RealFevr Trading Down 5.1% This Week (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $6,927.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RealFevr has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealFevr alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000420 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031169 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr (FEVR) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr. The official website for RealFevr is www.realfevr.com.

RealFevr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealFevr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealFevr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.