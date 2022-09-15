Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ArcBest (ARCB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) in the last few weeks:

9/11/2022 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2022 – ArcBest had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $112.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2022 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/26/2022 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $106.00.

8/9/2022 – ArcBest had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $127.00.

8/2/2022 – ArcBest had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $75.70 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

