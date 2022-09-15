Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU):

9/6/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $435.00 to $446.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $382.00 to $396.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $296.00 to $333.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $381.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $427.00 to $434.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $365.00 to $383.00.

8/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $505.00 to $512.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $512.00 to $531.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $420.00 to $402.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $456.00 to $365.00.

7/20/2022 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $381.00.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $342.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,638. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.32.

Get Lululemon Athletica Inc alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.