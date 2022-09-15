Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $33.71. 94,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,339. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.