Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $635.95. 25,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,684. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

