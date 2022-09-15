Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.36. 81,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,833. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

