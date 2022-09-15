Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 23,453 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 285,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,053,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,608,000 after buying an additional 221,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 43,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,779. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

