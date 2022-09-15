Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 632 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE DAL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.60. 572,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,882,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

