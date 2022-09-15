Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 841 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $178.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.