Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.12 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.