Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after acquiring an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,004,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $144.34 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $172.69.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

