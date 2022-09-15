Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44. The company has a market cap of $236.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.