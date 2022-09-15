Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 31 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $418.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.97 and its 200 day moving average is $478.14. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

