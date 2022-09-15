Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,574 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.