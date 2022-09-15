Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Republic Services stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.03. 33,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average is $133.83.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.