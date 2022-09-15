Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.50

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 497054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £212.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,437.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

