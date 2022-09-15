Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.50

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 497054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.39).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Residential Secure Income Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £212.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,437.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.50.
Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend
About Residential Secure Income
Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.
Read More
