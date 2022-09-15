Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,917 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after buying an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Funko by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 212,113 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Insider Activity at Funko

In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.