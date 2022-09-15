Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 46,929 Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,188. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simulations Plus Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on SLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

