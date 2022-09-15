Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 11.0% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWI opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

