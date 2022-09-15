Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 268 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after buying an additional 1,036,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,737,000 after purchasing an additional 219,914 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

