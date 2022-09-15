Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 643 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in eBay by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after purchasing an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.57 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

