RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Stories

