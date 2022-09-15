RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 3.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25. 40,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,428,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

RLX Technology Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its position in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

