Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.18

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 47979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

