Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK traded down $5.82 on Thursday, reaching $245.17. The company had a trading volume of 681,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.98 and its 200-day moving average is $236.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.