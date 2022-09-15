Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.83 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,022. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

