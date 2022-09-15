Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 1,503 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.27% of Davis Select International ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DINT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Davis Select International ETF has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.