Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 16,922 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $109.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,960. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

