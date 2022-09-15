Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 9,146 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.58. 12,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,640. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64.

