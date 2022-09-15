Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

