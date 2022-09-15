Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $269,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

Shares of KLAC traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

