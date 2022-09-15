Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 993 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $245,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 2.8 %

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -27.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

