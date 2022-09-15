Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 6,691 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 10.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.93. 1,656,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,653,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.71 and its 200-day moving average is $314.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

