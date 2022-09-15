Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

MO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. 136,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,517,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

