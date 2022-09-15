Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $412.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.28 and its 200-day moving average is $432.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

