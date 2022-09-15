Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.62

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 6471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROYMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.64) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2698 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.