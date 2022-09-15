Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Update

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $4,908,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $3,421,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $7.02 on Thursday, reaching $92.30. 1,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,444. Sabre has a 1-year low of $77.52 and a 1-year high of $160.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

Sabre Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.