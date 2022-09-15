Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of SFRGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

