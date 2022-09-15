Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$614.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $594.77 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NYSE IOT traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,278. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $13,394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Samsara by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Samsara by 230.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 51,676.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 263,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

