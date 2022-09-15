Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

