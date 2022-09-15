Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.