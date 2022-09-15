San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPFF) Short Interest Update

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPFF remained flat at $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. San Miguel Food and Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $0.82.

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc provides food and beverage products. The Food segment offers refrigerated processed and canned meat products under the Purefoods, Purefoods Tender Juicy, Star, Higante, Purefoods Beefies, Vida, Purefoods Nuggets, Veega, Ulam King, and San Miguel Del Mar brands; butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments under the Magnolia, Dari Crème, Star, and Cheezee brand names; flour mixes; coffee and coffee-related products; feeds under the B-Meg, B-Meg Premium, Integra, Expert, Dynamix, Essential, Pureblend, Bonanza, Jumbo, and Nutri Chunks brands; poultry and fresh meats under the Magnolia, Magnolia Chicken Stations, and Monterey brands; and flour and bakery ingredients, as well as provides poultry and livestock farming, grain terminal handling, franchising, and food services.

