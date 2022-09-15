Sanjiv Patel Sells 14,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $328,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,382.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.24. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $38.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
See Also
